Syrian army reportedly kills over 100 IS militants in southern Damascus
May 5, 2018 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) has lost at least 102 fighters since the start of the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) offensive in the southern districts of Damascus, the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Saturday, May 5, Al-Masdar News reports.
The death toll is difficult to verify, given that the group does not release numerical figures regarding their losses.
Regardless, the Syrian army has been able to seize the entire southern pocket of Hajar Al-Aswad, following an intense battle with the Islamic State terrorists.
The Syrian army and their Palestinian allies are now working to take full control of the Islamic State’s northern pocket, which includes the Yarmouk Camp District.
