Blogger to speak in Canada about his illegal sentence in Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin will be speaking in Canada about his experience in a prison in Baku and what he had to endure due to the actions of the Azerbaijani regime, the blogger revealed in a Facebook post.

A blogger and traveler, Lapshin was illegally kidnapped in Belarus, deported to Azerbaijan and sentenced to 3 years in prison in 2017 for having visited Nagorno Karabakh as a tourist on 2011.

Lapshin has filed a complaint in the European Court of Human Rights about the violation of his legitimate rights by Azerbaijan and an attempt of murder.

"I consider it appropriate to inform you that on the website of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in the section of people visiting the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh my name is indicated under number 27, and I am specified as a Canadian citizen," the blogger said in a letter addressed to the Ambassador of Canada to Israel.

"I affirm that I am not a Canadian citizen, I have never been a Canadian citizen or resident in Canada. I do not understand why the Azerbaijani authorities have used my name and why they are trying to involve Canada in their political games over the ex-USSR space."

Also, Lapshin said he will arrive in Canada in June 2018 to speak at various public venues and events, particularly about what he had to endure because of the actions of the Azerbaijani regime.