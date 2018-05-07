SOAD’s Serj Tankian not planning a concert in Armenia
May 7, 2018 - 11:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian won’t be giving a concert in Armenia within the framework of his upcoming visit to Yerevan, the musician revealed in an Instagram post.
“Armenia here we come !! There is no concert though. Not sure who made that up,” Tankian said.
He will arrive in Yerevan at 8:05pm local time, and is expected to address thousands of fans at the Republic Square, alongside opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan at 9:00pm.
Days earlier, Tankian had promised to join demonstrators protesting against the ruling authorities in the streets of Yerevan and across Armenia.
Top stories
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
U.S. president Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill, under which Armenia will receive no assistance from the U.S.
Partner news
Latest news
Blogger to speak in Canada about his illegal sentence in Azerbaijan Lapshin will be speaking about his experience in a prison in Baku and what he had to endure due to the actions of the Azerbaijani regime.
Armenia opposition leader 'not ruling out' cooperation with ruling party "Our possible cooperation will depend on the actual political situation,” Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said.
Syrian army reportedly kills over 100 IS militants in southern Damascus The IS has lost at least 102 fighters since the start of the Syrian Arab Army’s offensive in the southern districts of Damascus.
Yerevan Wine Days to be held on May 11-12 The event was initially slated for May 4-5 but was pushed back one week in light of the current situation in Armenia.