SOAD’s Serj Tankian not planning a concert in Armenia

May 7, 2018 - 11:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian won’t be giving a concert in Armenia within the framework of his upcoming visit to Yerevan, the musician revealed in an Instagram post.

“Armenia here we come !! There is no concert though. Not sure who made that up,” Tankian said.

He will arrive in Yerevan at 8:05pm local time, and is expected to address thousands of fans at the Republic Square, alongside opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan at 9:00pm.

Days earlier, Tankian had promised to join demonstrators protesting against the ruling authorities in the streets of Yerevan and across Armenia.

