Syrian army mulls offensive in northern Hama
May 7, 2018 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Syrian government forces continue to hit hard rebel positions in northern Hama countryside ahead of a potential assault, Al-Masdar News reports.
Heavy artillery and rocket shelling with incendiary ammunition, as well as precise airstrikes are being used by the Syrian Army to destroy headquarters and supply routes of the jihadist factions.
The daily raids – conducted by Syrian and Russian jets – comes as the Syrian forces consider an all-out offensive in the jihadi-controlled territories after concluding the evacuation agreement in north Homs pocket.
