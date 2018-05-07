Iran says Israel is unable to eliminate Assad

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran has fired back at Israel after their Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has said that his country will ‘eliminate’ Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad if he continues to allow Iran to use Syrian bases, Al-Masdar News says.

“Israel cannot do anything; they cannot do it,” the Iranian National Security and Foreign Policy Committee representative Hassan Beyji told RIA Novosti this afternoon in regards to eliminating Assad.

The Iranian official continued that Iran’s presence in Syria is legal and approved by the government in Damascus.

“Our presence in Syria in the form of consultations is legal and (occurs) at the request of the Syrian government," said Beyji.