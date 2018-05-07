Iran says Israel is unable to eliminate Assad
May 7, 2018 - 17:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran has fired back at Israel after their Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has said that his country will ‘eliminate’ Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad if he continues to allow Iran to use Syrian bases, Al-Masdar News says.
“Israel cannot do anything; they cannot do it,” the Iranian National Security and Foreign Policy Committee representative Hassan Beyji told RIA Novosti this afternoon in regards to eliminating Assad.
The Iranian official continued that Iran’s presence in Syria is legal and approved by the government in Damascus.
“Our presence in Syria in the form of consultations is legal and (occurs) at the request of the Syrian government," said Beyji.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
No Garlic No Onions discovering Armenia’s hidden tasty corners Lebanon’s leading hospitality and travel portal, is currently in Armenia with a mission to discover the country’s tasty corners.
Armenia will have a new prime minister on May 8, says ruling RPA “As a party, we remain true to our principled opinion,” Eduard Sharmazanov said after an RPA Executive Body meeting.
Armenia exports and imports grow: State Revenue Committee Armenia’s exports grew 29% in the first four months of 2018 against the same period last year, the State Revenue Committee said.
Karabakh situation can be described as relatively stable: minister “The current movements seek to ensure the routine duty activities and nothing more,” Լեվօն Mnatsakanyan said.