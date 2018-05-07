Six early warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease

PanARMENIAN.Net - Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease symptoms tend to get worse over time. These are the early warning signs of the brain condition that you should be aware of.

Dementia affects about 850,000 people in the UK, according to the NHS.

It’s the name given to a group of symptoms linked to an ongoing decline in brain function.

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia, and is the most common type of dementia in the UK.

The brain condition is caused by parts of the brain shrinking, which prevents some areas of the brain from working properly.

But, what are the early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, and when should you see a GP?

Alzheimer’s disease symptoms progress slowly over a number of years.

But, one of the earliest signs of dementia is memory loss that disrupts daily life.

“One of the most common signs of Alzheimer's is memory loss, especially forgetting recently learned information,” said the Alzheimer’s Association, according to the Exptress“A person with Alzheimer’s may start to remove themselves from hobbies, social activities, work projects or sports,” added the Alzheimer’s Association.

Patients may also experience quick changes in their mood or personalities.

They may become confused or anxious more easily.

Problems with decision-making may also be an early symptom of Alzheimer’s disease.

If you’re worried about your memory, or think you may have dementia, you should speak to a GP, the NHS said.

You may be able to lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease by keeping your mind mentally active.

Reading, writing, learning a new language or playing a musical instrument could provide protection against dementia, the NHS said.

Alzheimer’s risk could even be reduced by protecting against cardiovascular disease.

Eating a healthy diet, and regularly exercising, will both help to prevent cardiovascular disease.

Every UK adult should exercise for at least 150 minutes a week.

.

“Others include forgetting important dates or events; asking for the same information over and over; increasingly needing to rely on memory aids, or family members for things they used to handle on their own.”

Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, or difficulty problem solving, could also be signs of the condition.