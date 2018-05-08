// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army uncovers weapon caches in liberated East Ghouta town

Syrian army uncovers weapon caches in liberated East Ghouta town
May 8, 2018 - 11:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - With the entire East Ghouta region has fallen to the government forces last month, the Syrian army continue mop-up operations as more civilians return to their homes, Al-Masdar News reports.

In the former rebel bastion of Jobar east of the capital, huge quantities of weapons and ammunition storage have been found hidden underneath a building.

The discovered weapons – used by Faylaq al-Rahman terror group – include mortar shells, RPGs, assault rifles and explosive devices.

Islamist militants have occupied Jobar for years before being forced to accept an evacuation deal following a full-scale offensive launched by the Syrian army.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. VIDEO: Syrian Army uncovers weapon caches in liberated East Ghouta town
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia first deputy defense minister resigns Newly-elected prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday, April 8 that changes will be made in the country’s Cabinet.
Nikol Pashinyan - Armenia’s new prime minister Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.
Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s commitments in CSTO, EAEU Pashinyan said Armenia will continue to remain a member of the Collective Security Treaty organization and the Eurasian Economic Union.
Netherlands won't deport Armenian kids who went into hiding, for now Two children can await the results of a new attempt to win them residency rights in the Netherlands.