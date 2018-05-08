Syrian army uncovers weapon caches in liberated East Ghouta town

PanARMENIAN.Net - With the entire East Ghouta region has fallen to the government forces last month, the Syrian army continue mop-up operations as more civilians return to their homes, Al-Masdar News reports.

In the former rebel bastion of Jobar east of the capital, huge quantities of weapons and ammunition storage have been found hidden underneath a building.

The discovered weapons – used by Faylaq al-Rahman terror group – include mortar shells, RPGs, assault rifles and explosive devices.

Islamist militants have occupied Jobar for years before being forced to accept an evacuation deal following a full-scale offensive launched by the Syrian army.