Yura Movsisyan congratulates Armenians for “velvet revolution”
May 8, 2018 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian footballer Yura Movsisyan has congratulated Armenians for the success of the “velvet revolution” in the country.
“After weeks of protest, Armenian Velvet Revolution is a success!!! Congratulations to all our people worldwide,” Movsisyan, who plays as a forward for Djurgården in Allsvenskan on loan from Real Salt Lake, said in a Facebook post.
The parliament on Tuesday elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.
Top stories
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
U.S. president Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill, under which Armenia will receive no assistance from the U.S.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian Army launches massive assault in western Deir ez-Zor The Syrian army and their allies would swiftly advance through the vast Syrian Desert, pushing IS as far as 50 km away from Al-Mayadeen.
Exercise should be prescribed to every cancer patient, say experts Prue Cormie from the Clinical Oncology Society of Australia said the position statement is based on “indisputable” evidence.
Aurora co-founders congratulate Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election to the position of Prime Minister of Armenia
Armenia first deputy defense minister resigns Newly-elected prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday, April 8 that changes will be made in the country’s Cabinet.