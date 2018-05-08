Yura Movsisyan congratulates Armenians for “velvet revolution”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian footballer Yura Movsisyan has congratulated Armenians for the success of the “velvet revolution” in the country.

“After weeks of protest, Armenian Velvet Revolution is a success!!! Congratulations to all our people worldwide,” Movsisyan, who plays as a forward for Djurgården in Allsvenskan on loan from Real Salt Lake, said in a Facebook post.

The parliament on Tuesday elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.