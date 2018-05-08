EU says looks forward to working with new Armenia PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union looks forward to working with newly-elected Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in a joint statement.

The parliament on Tuesday elected Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country.

The EU, according to the statement, looks to work with Pashinyan and his government on the implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed last November, "with a view to further consolidating democracy, the rule of law and respect of human rights, and to creating a prosperous and resilient country for the benefit of all citizens of Armenia."

"To achieve these important goals, a comprehensive dialogue among all political stakeholders in Armenia, including civil society, remains crucial," the two said in their statement.

Pashinyan secured a relevant number of votes necessary for getting the job after 59 Armenian lawmakers voted to grant him the PM’s powers.

The movement was in full swing throughout the republic for several weeks and got even stronger after the National Assembly failed to elect Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister on May 1.

The founder and head of Civil Contract party and lawmaker from the Yelk bloc, Pashinyan led the street campaign, which saw hundreds of thousands of Armenians taking to the streets in massive protests in the past several weeks.

Former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on April 23, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate”, - i.e. himself - the formation of an interim government and snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan has promised to rid Armenia of corruption and poverty and is still the only candidate running for the PM's post.