Fukuyama: Russia will do its best to keep Armenia in its zone of influence

PanARMENIAN.Net - American political scientist Francis Fukuyama is concerned about the upcoming confrontation between Russia and Armenia, the expert said himself in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

The Armenian parliament on Tuesday, May 8 elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country’s new prime minister after weeks of political standoff, a civil campaign against the ruling authorities and massive protests in Yerevan and across the country. Russia has chiefly remained uninvolved as the campaign was designed to address domestic problems.

According to him, it is encouraging that people are still able to unite, they are still able to get angry.

He is worried, however, that Armenia is very susceptible to Russian influence.

Russia is quite satisfied with the old system, and the events in Armenia are frustrating, Fukuyama said. Therefore, he added, it seems that Russia will do its best to prevent Armenia from escaping from the Russian zone of influence, regardless of what is happening, just like it did with Georgia and Ukraine.

“I am concerned about the upcoming confrontation with Armenia,” he said.