New global study reveals increased fear of war and crisis overload

PanARMENIAN.Net - The third annual Aurora Humanitarian Index on Thursday, May 10 reveals that over half (52%) of people regard risk of war as the most pressing global humanitarian challenge facing humanity right now, compared to just 41% in 2017. At 58%, terrorism remains people’s greatest humanitarian concern today, although this is down five points from last year.

At a time of such uncertainty and fear, many are experiencing crisis overload with 61% of people saying there are too many humanitarian crises to keep up with in the world today.

Results from the annual public opinion study, which surveyed nearly 11,000 people in 12 countries, also reveals that people continue to get it wrong when it comes to the countries most affected and assume that developed countries are the ones hosting most refugees. 97% of people don’t know or underestimate the fact that the vast majority of displaced people are hosted by developing countries rather than the West.

Misperceptions also remain when it comes to understanding refugees themselves. Most people think that under a third (32%) of refugees are under the age of 18. The reality is that 51% of the total global refugee population are children. A striking finding this year showed that only a little over one third (36%) view the protection of children, and one-quarter (24%) view the protection of women, as pressing humanitarian issues.

Continuing a theme from last year, many countries still think refugees pose a threat to their culture and overall, people do not recognize the true value that refugees can bring to their country and their economy.

A bright spot in the 2018 Index showed that there is a resurgence of faith in world leaders to address the refugee crisis with Angela Merkel (up 13 points to 46%), Donald Trump (up 10 points to 40%), Vladimir Putin (up 11 points to 35%) and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres (up 9 points to 31%) all gaining ground from last year’s results. Business leaders including Bill Gates (41%) and Mark Zuckerberg (35%) are also recognized as being capable to address the refugee crisis.

Ruben Vardanyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, said: “It’s concerning that this is the third year that the Humanitarian Index has revealed such levels of disconnect about the realities of the global refugee crisis. It’s critical that people remain informed on the nature and scale of the problem otherwise apathy and complacency get in the way of action on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable.”

Encouragingly, 65% of people agree that many of the world’s humanitarian challenges would be worse were it not for the efforts of NGOs. More specifically, respondents felt international NGOs were best suited to raise awareness of issues and engage the support of governments while local and grassroots NGOs are better placed to deliver on the ground support.

“The research reinforces the strategic focus of the Aurora Prize to raise awareness and provide support to those on the ground putting themselves at risk to help those in the greatest need as local humanitarian leaders,” said Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative. “The structure of the Prize serves as a means to amplify and expand the work of the Humanitarians being recognized and creates a cycle of giving around the concept of Gratitude in Action.”