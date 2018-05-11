US-backed forces seize large parts of Islamic State-held Deir ez-Zor

PanARMENIAN.Net - The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continued their advance in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate Thursday, May 10, seizing more ground from the so-called Islamic State (IS), Al-Masdar News.

The Syrian Democratic Forces managed to advance a dozen kilometers in eastern Deir ez-Zor, putting them within striking distance of the imperative town of Hajin.

“The distance between IS and us is roughly 200 meters,” said Haval Bahoz, an SDF fighter was quoted as sayig.

These SDF troops are currently coordinating with the Iraqi Security Forces to clear the last remaining pockets controlled by the Islamic State.