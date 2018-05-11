Turkey's Armenian lawmakers congratulate on people on revolution
May 11, 2018 - 10:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Garo Paylan and Selina Dogan, two Armenian lawmakers of the Turkish Parliament expressed congratulations to the people of Armenia for their peaceful and non-violent movement that changed Armenia’s leadership and ushered in a new hope for Armenia’s population, Asbarez says.
“The Armenian people won in its fight for democracy. Congratulations!” said Paylan, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (SDP) on Twitter.
Dogan, who represents the Republican People’s Party (CHP) said in a post on Twitter: “Developments are taking place in Armenia that will pass into the history of the world democracy. No power can stop the people’s demand for change and democracy. Congratulations to the victory of the leaders and people fighting for this demand. #GetzeHayastan!”
After weeks of peaceful protests which paralyzed traffic in Yerevan and across the republic, former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign, with the parliament ultimately electing protest leader Nikol Pashinyan as the new head of government.
Top stories
The son of Armenian immigrants, Deukmejian had years of public office on his resumé before winning election as governor
Also, High Representative Mogherini said she looks forward to working with Pashinyan and, in the future, his government.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
Partner news
Latest news
New Armenian 1st Deputy PM, several ministers appointed Armen Sarkissian has signed several decrees, appointing new First Deputy Prime Minister, deputy prime minister and several ministers.
Iran will ‘level Tel Aviv and Haifa if Israel acts foolishly’ - minister Ahmad Khatami said following the Friday prayer in Tehran that if Israel acts ‘foolishly’, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be destroyed.
Rebels in southern Damascus hand over arsenal before evacuation Rebel fighters formerly held towns in southern Damascus continue to hand over their weapons before leaving to the country’s north.
New ocean layer discovered around Bermuda You almost pinch yourself and think you’re on some distant planet," explains Professor Alex Rogers as he remembers his dives.