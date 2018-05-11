Japan reaffirms support for Iran nuclear deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono said his country will support Iran nuclear deal and called on Tehran to stay in the deal, IRNA reports.

Talking on the phone with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad-Javad Zarif Thursday, May 10 evening, Kono reiterated Japan's support for the deal and urged all other parties to remain committed to the agreement.

The comments come as the US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the deal on Tuesday evening.

The nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by Iran and the major world powers in 2015. Under the deal Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange of economic sanctions relief.

The remaining signatories to the deal—UK, France, Russia, China and Germany—have said that they will continue to enforce the deal.

Zarif, meanwhile, briefed his Japanese counterpart on Iran's stance on the deal.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has said that the country will remain in the deal. However, he said, if the benefits of the deal to Iran are cut, the country will decide on new measures.

The Japanese FM on Wednesday had said his country is unhappy with the US withdrawal from Iran deal and will make efforts to preserve it.