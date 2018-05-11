Armenia’s Pashinyan, Russia’s Putin to meet on May 14

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a bilateral meeting on Monday, May 14 in Sochi, press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

“An EAEU summit will be held on Monday, with President Putin set to have bilateral meetings with Pashinyan, [President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay] Jeenbekov, [president of Belarus Alexander] Lukashenko, and [president of Kazakhstan Nursultan) Nazarbayev,” Peskov said.

“[They have] quite a busy agenda.”

Pashinyan had earlier revealed that he will meet Putin on May 14 to discuss bilateral relations.