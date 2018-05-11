Armenia’s Pashinyan, Russia’s Putin to meet on May 14
May 11, 2018 - 16:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a bilateral meeting on Monday, May 14 in Sochi, press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
“An EAEU summit will be held on Monday, with President Putin set to have bilateral meetings with Pashinyan, [President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay] Jeenbekov, [president of Belarus Alexander] Lukashenko, and [president of Kazakhstan Nursultan) Nazarbayev,” Peskov said.
“[They have] quite a busy agenda.”
Pashinyan had earlier revealed that he will meet Putin on May 14 to discuss bilateral relations.
Top stories
The son of Armenian immigrants, Deukmejian had years of public office on his resumé before winning election as governor
Also, High Representative Mogherini said she looks forward to working with Pashinyan and, in the future, his government.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
Partner news
Latest news
New Armenian 1st Deputy PM, several ministers appointed Armen Sarkissian has signed several decrees, appointing new First Deputy Prime Minister, deputy prime minister and several ministers.
Iran will ‘level Tel Aviv and Haifa if Israel acts foolishly’ - minister Ahmad Khatami said following the Friday prayer in Tehran that if Israel acts ‘foolishly’, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be destroyed.
Rebels in southern Damascus hand over arsenal before evacuation Rebel fighters formerly held towns in southern Damascus continue to hand over their weapons before leaving to the country’s north.
New ocean layer discovered around Bermuda You almost pinch yourself and think you’re on some distant planet," explains Professor Alex Rogers as he remembers his dives.