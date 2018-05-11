Rebels in southern Damascus hand over arsenal before evacuation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rebel fighters formerly held towns in southern Damascus continue to hand over their weapons before leaving to the country’s north as per a deal with the Syrian government, Al-Masdar News says.

Today, a huge arsenal was delivered to the Syrian authorities before a new batch of militants and their families leaves the area.

The surrendered weapons include a dozen of technical vehicles, hundreds of assault rifles, machineguns, mortar shells, RPGs, IEDs, grenade launchers, mortar launchers and Hell Canon launchers.

Meanwhile in the nearby Hajar Aswad neighborhood, battles are still ongoing as the Syrian Army fights to reclaim the last ISIS-held enclave around the capital.