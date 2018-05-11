Rebels in southern Damascus hand over arsenal before evacuation
May 11, 2018 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rebel fighters formerly held towns in southern Damascus continue to hand over their weapons before leaving to the country’s north as per a deal with the Syrian government, Al-Masdar News says.
Today, a huge arsenal was delivered to the Syrian authorities before a new batch of militants and their families leaves the area.
The surrendered weapons include a dozen of technical vehicles, hundreds of assault rifles, machineguns, mortar shells, RPGs, IEDs, grenade launchers, mortar launchers and Hell Canon launchers.
Meanwhile in the nearby Hajar Aswad neighborhood, battles are still ongoing as the Syrian Army fights to reclaim the last ISIS-held enclave around the capital.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish parliament rejects Armenian Genocide bill In the rejection letter signed by İsmail Kahraman, the law draft submitted by Paylan has been described as "rude and hurtful".
Turkey says will respond if new Armenian PM wants 'new page' Turkey said it was ready to consider any offer by new Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a "new page" in relations.
Armenia’s Pashinyan, Russia’s Putin to meet on May 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a bilateral meeting on May 14.
Prenatal marijuana use may actually affect baby, says research The findings suggest that prenatal marijuana use can have consequences on infant's weight and can influence behaviour problems