// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Rebels in southern Damascus hand over arsenal before evacuation

Rebels in southern Damascus hand over arsenal before evacuation
May 11, 2018 - 17:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rebel fighters formerly held towns in southern Damascus continue to hand over their weapons before leaving to the country’s north as per a deal with the Syrian government, Al-Masdar News says.

Today, a huge arsenal was delivered to the Syrian authorities before a new batch of militants and their families leaves the area.

The surrendered weapons include a dozen of technical vehicles, hundreds of assault rifles, machineguns, mortar shells, RPGs, IEDs, grenade launchers, mortar launchers and Hell Canon launchers.

Meanwhile in the nearby Hajar Aswad neighborhood, battles are still ongoing as the Syrian Army fights to reclaim the last ISIS-held enclave around the capital.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. VIDEO: Rebels in southern Damascus hand over huge arsenal before evacuation
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
British Tornado fighter jets ready for bombing raids on Syria's Homs
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Turkish parliament rejects Armenian Genocide bill In the rejection letter signed by İsmail Kahraman, the law draft submitted by Paylan has been described as "rude and hurtful".
Turkey says will respond if new Armenian PM wants 'new page' Turkey said it was ready to consider any offer by new Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a "new page" in relations.
Armenia’s Pashinyan, Russia’s Putin to meet on May 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a bilateral meeting on May 14.
Prenatal marijuana use may actually affect baby, says research The findings suggest that prenatal marijuana use can have consequences on infant's weight and can influence behaviour problems