Turkish parliament rejects Armenian Genocide bill
May 11, 2018 - 19:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A law draft submitted by Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) İstanbul MP Garo Paylan to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey for the "Recognition of Armenian Genocide", "Removal of the Names of Genocide Perpetrators from Public Places" and "Amendment to Turkish Citizenship Law" has been rejected by the Parliament Speaker's Office, Bianet reports.
Turkey on Friday, May 11 said it was ready to consider any offer by new Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a "new page" in relations after the protest leader said he was prepared to open diplomatic ties without preconditions.
In the rejection letter signed by Parliament Speaker İsmail Kahraman, the law draft submitted by Paylan has been described as "rude and hurtful" and the statements of Paylan have been referred to as "insult to your own country" and "against our national consciousness and history."
The letter said: "The statements in the law draft have been considered to be hurtful as per Article No. 67 of the Internal Regulation on the grounds that they accuse the Republic of Turkey as well as the history and shared past of the Turkish Nation and they charge the Turkish Nation with committing a crime of genocide."
