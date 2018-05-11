New Armenian 1st Deputy PM, several ministers appointed
May 11, 2018 - 19:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Armen Sarkissian has signed several decrees, appointing new First Deputy Prime Minister, deputy prime minister and several ministers.
Accordingly, lawmaker from Yelk bloc Ararat Mirzoyan will be Armenia’s new First Deputy Prime Minister, while Yelk spokesman Tigran Avinyan will the deputy prime minister.
Under the current constitution, the government will have two deputy prime ministers, but the name of the second one is yet to be revealed.
Both Mirzoyan and Avinyan supported newly-elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan when the latter was leading a campaign of civil disobedience and massive protests and rallies against the ruling authorities.
The movement, as a result, forced former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan out, while the parliament elected Pashinyan as a the country’s new PM.
In other decrees, acting Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan, who used to serve as Deputy Defense Minister for a long time prior to 2017, was appointed the Minister of Defense, while Yelk members Arayik Harutyunyan, Suren Papikyan and Mkhitar Hayrapetyan have been appointed the Ministers of Education and Science, of Territorial Administration, and of Diaspora, respectively.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkish parliament rejects Armenian Genocide bill In the rejection letter signed by İsmail Kahraman, the law draft submitted by Paylan has been described as "rude and hurtful".
Turkey says will respond if new Armenian PM wants 'new page' Turkey said it was ready to consider any offer by new Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for a "new page" in relations.
Armenia’s Pashinyan, Russia’s Putin to meet on May 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a bilateral meeting on May 14.
Prenatal marijuana use may actually affect baby, says research The findings suggest that prenatal marijuana use can have consequences on infant's weight and can influence behaviour problems