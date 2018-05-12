Displaced civilians begin returning to Palmyra
May 12, 2018 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of displaced residents of Palmyra have begun returning to this historical city, following the Syrian government’s announcement encouraging people to return, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a communique from the Syrian government, the construction projects in Palmyra have been completed and its now safe for residents to return to the city.
Much of the reconstruction efforts were concentrated on fixing the electrical grids, water resources, and municipal institutions that were destroyed by the Islamic State (ISIS) during their reign of terror.
IS captured and occupied Palmyra at least two times since the start of the Syrian conflict; they were first expelled from the city in 2016 and then once again in 2017.
