2018 edition of Yerevan Color Festival slated for June 2

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2018 edition of Yerevan Color Festival will be held on June 2 at the parking lot of Rio Mall in the Armenian capital.

The organizers promise a fun atmosphere and unforgettable feelings, according to an event ad on Facebook.

The Color Festival is in some way similar to the Indian Holi festival, but has its own features too.

It is basically about throwing color powder at people celebrating the day with you, as well as dancing and just having a good time.

DJ Cenn_gg, DJ Ocean, DJ Alen Hertz, DJ Diana, DJ Minasoff, DJ Strong will be performing during the event to make it more entertaining.