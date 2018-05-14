Russian forces unleash massive night assault in southern Damascus

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a massive assault over the southern part of Damascus on Sunday, May 13 night, targeting the Islamic State’s (IS) last positions inside Yarmouk Camp, Hajar Al-Aswad, and Al-Tadamon, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a report from the site, the skies above the capital have turned red as a result of the heavy Russian bombardment.

The loud sounds from Russian airstrikes on southern Damascus have reportedly greatly exceeded those of the Israeli attack earlier in the week.

The Russian Aerospace Forces are attempting to eliminate the Islamic State’s last positions in southern Damascus in order to officially secure the area for the Syrian government forces.