// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Satellite images allegedly show aftermath of Israeli strike on Syria

Satellite images allegedly show aftermath of Israeli strike on Syria
May 14, 2018 - 16:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Israeli Air Force hit multiple targets in Syria late last week in what it said was a ‘retaliatory’ measure amid an alleged Iranian military buildup in the Arab Republic.

The images provided by satellite imaging company ImageSat International (ISI), yet to be independently verified, offer an overview of some of the damage caused by Israeli bombing of what are claimed to be Iranian military positions, Sputnik reports.

ISI’s ‘preliminary damage assessment’ seemingly shows destruction at the Damascus International Airport, including the ruins of a 30×15 meter storage structure. Satellite images also show an evacuated ‘Glasshouse’, the nickname for what Israeli analysts claim is Damascus-based headquarters for Iran’s military operation in Syria.

The satellite images follow the release of aerial images by the Israeli Defense Forces of what it claimed were “Iranian sites in Syria.”

Israel launched a massive airstrike against what it said were 60 ‘Iranian’ military targets in Syria late last week, calling the measure retaliation for the firing of nearly two dozen rockets into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. According to Israeli media, none of the rockets reportedly made it into Israeli territory. According to the IDF, all the targets in the May 10 attack consisted of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force troops.

According to the Israeli military, its targets included intelligence, logistics and weapons storage facilities, a military compound, as well as targets in the buffer zone (i.e. the territory between Israeli and Syrian forces) along the border between the two countries.

Tel Aviv has accused Tehran of expanding its military presence in Syria as a means to threaten and stage attacks against Israel. Iran has denied that it has an extensive military presence in Syria, saying its contingent is limited to military advisers, who are in the country to help the Syrian army ongoing fight against terrorism. The Iranian mission has the approval of Syria's internationally recognized government.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the effectiveness of the Israeli Air Force's attack. According to the Russian military, Syrian air defenses downed "over half" of the missiles launched by Israeli F-15s and F-16s. For its part, the Russian foreign ministry has voiced its concern over the Israeli attack, and called on all sides to exercise restraint.

Related links:
Sputnik. Satellite Images Allegedly Show Aftermath of Israeli Strike on Syria (PHOTOS)
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
British Tornado fighter jets ready for bombing raids on Syria's Homs
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Bangladeshi citizens says got lost while violating Armenia border According to them, they were trying to reach Turkey via Iran but accidentally crossed the border to Armenia.
Turkey expects ‘sober judgement’ from Armenian authorities Armenia remains outside the positive image of the region, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his three-day state visit to the UK.
Putin hopes ties with Armenia will advance 'as robustly as before' (video) The Russian president stressed that Moscow "views Armenia as its closest partner and ally in the region".
Sargsyan "did not discuss state of emergency" in Armenia Petrosyan said in response to the article that Sargsyan has not discussed a possible state of emergency with any foreign leader.