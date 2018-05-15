// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkish border guards reportedly shoot dead Syrian refugees, children

May 15, 2018 - 10:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Eight Syrian civilians, half of them are children, were shot dead by Turkish border guards while attempting to cross into Turkey, local activists reported, according to Al-Masdar News.

The incident took place at the Kherbet Eljoz, a small village located in Bidama Nahiyah in Jisr al-Shughur district of Iblib province.

The village is infamous for being an illegal corridor for Syrian refugees fleeing the Syrian war into neighboring Turkey.

According to the local activists, the Turkish security and border forces are cracking down on Syrian refugees ahead the Turkish presidential elections set to take place next July.

 Latest news
Armenia offers good news for democracy: Washington Post So mass uprisings against corrupt rulers last week in Armenia ought to be celebrated as badly needed good news, the article says.
Arsenal are significantly buoyed by Henrikh Mkhitaryan: FanSided For Arsenal, to get Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan in return for Sanchez was more like an upgrade than a replacement, the article says.
OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line to be conducted on May 16 The Artsakh authorities say they are ready to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
Charles Aznavour discharged from hospital The 93-year-old crooner fell at home, injuring his hand, and he had to call an ambulance. His life is out of danger.