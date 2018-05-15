Turkish border guards reportedly shoot dead Syrian refugees, children

PanARMENIAN.Net - Eight Syrian civilians, half of them are children, were shot dead by Turkish border guards while attempting to cross into Turkey, local activists reported, according to Al-Masdar News.

The incident took place at the Kherbet Eljoz, a small village located in Bidama Nahiyah in Jisr al-Shughur district of Iblib province.

The village is infamous for being an illegal corridor for Syrian refugees fleeing the Syrian war into neighboring Turkey.

According to the local activists, the Turkish security and border forces are cracking down on Syrian refugees ahead the Turkish presidential elections set to take place next July.