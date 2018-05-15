Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 59
May 15, 2018 - 10:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of Palestinians killed in the latest clashes with the Israeli forces in Gaza has increased to 59, including an 8-month-old child, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, according to Sputnik International reports.
Mass protests erupted in Gaza in light of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Israel and the opening of the Israeli embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.
"An 8-month-old girl… died after breathing a gas in Gaza's east," the ministry said.
Earlier, Gaza Healthcare Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik that the Palestinian death toll from Israeli forces' gunfire during Monday's protests in the Gaza Strip had risen to 55 people.
"The final death toll from the Israeli aggression today is 55 people including seven underage children, and one woman," Qidra said, adding that 2,771 Palestinians were injured.
In total, 104 Palestinians were killed and over 12,000 others have been wounded by the Israeli forces since March 30, when the wave of anti-Israeli protests began along the Gaza border, Qidra added.
The clashes between the Palestinian rioters and the Israeli forces in Gaza intensified on Monday amid the opening ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem, which was held earlier in the day.
