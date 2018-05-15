Massachusetts may become the capital of marijuana research
May 15, 2018 - 14:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. state of Massachusetts is less than two months away from allowing recreational sales of cannabis. But it turns out that's not the only thing that will change when it relates to the state and marijuana, Civilized. reports.
Many in Massachusetts are hoping that the state can become the new frontier in cannabis research. Under the law that allows legalized marijuana, the state is allowed to give out licenses for marijuana research facilities to academic institutions, nonprofits or corporations. Facilities with these licenses would be allowed to grow or buy their own cannabis for the purpose of research. Obviously, they would be barred from selling it.
Of course, there are certain obstacles blocking some research into the drug. The federal government is in charge of clinical drug trials, meaning any attempts to study the effects marijuana has on an actual person would need approval from the National Institute on Drug Abuse and would also require researchers to use cannabis grown by a government-approved lab. Many people note that government-grown cannabis is often weaker and less potent than marijuana available in legal markets.
The other issue for research is funding. Most scientific research is made possible by government grants. But the federal government has been incredibly unwilling to give grants out for cannabis research. So even if researchers want to study marijuana, they may not have an avenue to do so.
But Massachusetts is one of the biggest states in America when it comes to academics and research. If there's any state that can figure out how to begin legitimate marijuana research, it's this one.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijan denies entry to Patriotic War veteran over Armenian surname The border service of Azerbaijan denied entry to a Russian citizen who had survived the Siege of Leningrad due to her Armenian family name.
RPA lawmaker says Armenia snap elections may be redundant Snap parliamentary elections are not an end in itself and must seek to solve a political problem, Gevorg Kutoyan said.
Armenia PM says snap elections may be held in 2018 Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said on May 15 that snap parliamentary elections may be held in 2018.
Azeri foreign minister, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs talk Karabakh Azerbaijan foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov is meeting the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Paris on May 14, Hikmet Hajiyev said.