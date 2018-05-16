Major attack by Syrian, Russian forces on IS-held Yarmouk Camp

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian and Russian forces unleashed a powerful assault over the Islamic State-held areas in southern Damascus on Wednesday, May 16 morning, Al-Masdar News says.

According to the report, the Russian and Syrian forces utilized both airstrikes and surface-to-surface missiles against the Islamic State terrorists inside the Yarmouk Camp, Hajar Al-Aswad, and Al-Tadamon.

A video taken from just outside the Mezzeh Airbase in west Damascus shows the Syrian military firing a missile at the Islamic State’s positions.

In addition to their heavy missile strikes, the Syrian army and their Palestinian allies are steadily advancing inside the Yarmouk Camp and Hajar Al-Aswad, with some reports surfacing that the government forces have fully seized the latter.