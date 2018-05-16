More routes to connect Armenia to the world this summer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Summer of 2018 is about to heat up with charter flight from Yerevan to a number of destinations worldwide.

According to the General Department of Civil Aviation, several carriers will offer old and new routes linking the Armenian capital to such major tourist hotspots as Nice, Venice, Barcelona and Rhodes.

Also, the planes will fly to Larnaca (Cyprus), Tivat (Montenegro), Araxos, Kos, Heraklion, Rhodes and Thessaloniki (Greece), Varna and Burgas (Bulgaria), Rimini (Italy) and Hurghada (Egypt).

Besides, carriers will continue providing air transportation services to Dubai, Vienna, Moscow, Frankfurt, Athens, Doha, Warsaw and a host of other cities.