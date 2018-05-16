More routes to connect Armenia to the world this summer
May 16, 2018 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Summer of 2018 is about to heat up with charter flight from Yerevan to a number of destinations worldwide.
According to the General Department of Civil Aviation, several carriers will offer old and new routes linking the Armenian capital to such major tourist hotspots as Nice, Venice, Barcelona and Rhodes.
Also, the planes will fly to Larnaca (Cyprus), Tivat (Montenegro), Araxos, Kos, Heraklion, Rhodes and Thessaloniki (Greece), Varna and Burgas (Bulgaria), Rimini (Italy) and Hurghada (Egypt).
Besides, carriers will continue providing air transportation services to Dubai, Vienna, Moscow, Frankfurt, Athens, Doha, Warsaw and a host of other cities.
Top stories
Lebanon’s leading hospitality and travel portal, is currently in Armenia with a mission to discover the country’s tasty corners.
A pop-up exhibition lasted for 10 days last September and featured music, interactive installations and a al fresco dinner.
Proponents of democracy around the world should rejoice at the changes in Armenia, the Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment says.
In April 1915, the Ottoman government embarked upon the systematic decimation of its civilian Armenian population.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian military moving troops to Aleppo for fresh offensive The Syrian military’s offensive in northern Latakia has been postponed due to the recent developments in the northern part of Aleppo.
Earliest version of ABCDs may have been discovered Three of the words start with the ancient equivalent of B, C and D, creating what may be a mnemonic phrase.
Researchers find way to reduce asthma attacks in pregnant women A long-term study managing asthma during pregnancy has found a way to halve the rates of asthma attacks for expectant mothers.
Minister says no reason for Israel to not recognize Armenian Genocide Katz called to support a bill proposal by MK Itzik Shmuli calling on the Israeli government to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.