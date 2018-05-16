PACE sanctions Azerbaijani delegate over corruption allegations
May 16, 2018 - 16:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The PACE Committee on Rules of Procedure has found that four individual members named in the report of the Independent Investigation Body looking into allegations of corruption within the Assembly have “seriously breached” its Code of Conduct, and ruled that all four should be temporarily deprived of a number of rights in the Assembly – including the right to be appointed or act as a rapporteur, to stand for a number of key posts, or to observe elections.
Following a hearing on Tuesday, May 16 in Paris with three of the four members concerned – the fourth had already attended an earlier hearing – the committee decided that the sanctions should apply to Pedro Agramunt (Spain, EPP/CD) for a period of ten years, and Cezar Florin Preda (Romania, EPP/CD), Samad Seyidov (Azerbaijan, EC) and Jordi Xuclà (Spain, ALDE) for a period of two years.
All four, while remaining members of the Assembly with the right to speak, will be banned during these periods from acting as a rapporteur or an election observer, and cannot be Chair or Vice-Chair of any committee or sub-committee, or stand for election as President of the Assembly.
They will not be able to represent the Assembly or its committees at any third-party events, and will also be deprived of the right to address questions to the Committee of Ministers, the Council of Europe’s executive body.
This was the second hearing of the Rules Committee concerning the conduct of individual members, using powers in the Assembly’s Code of Conduct, and forms part of the Assembly’s follow-up to the report of the Investigation Body. A first hearing was held in Strasbourg on 25 April 2018.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia-Russia strategic ties will continue to expand: Defense Minister The minister stressed the importance of Armenian-Russian allied relations in ensuring the military security of Armenia.
Minister says no reason for Israel to not recognize Armenian Genocide Katz called to support a bill proposal by MK Itzik Shmuli calling on the Israeli government to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
New ropeway to connect two major Karabakh cities The construction of a ropeway connecting the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi in Artsakh are set to begin in the near future.
OSCE envoys expect to meet new Armenia leadership in June The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group said in a statement on Tuesday, May 15 expect to meet with the new Armenian leadership in June.