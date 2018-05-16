Syrian military moving troops to Aleppo for fresh offensive
May 16, 2018 - 19:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military’s offensive in northern Latakia has been postponed due to the recent developments in the northern part of Aleppo city, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source, the recent attacks by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in Aleppo city has forced the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their Russian counterparts to beef up their numbers in the provincial capital.
Furthermore, the Russian and Turkish delegations at the Astana Peace Conference are currently discussing a plan to reopen the Aleppo-Gaziantep Highway, which is partially blocked by HTS in Kafr Hamra.
HTS has long been a problem in northwest Aleppo, as their forces continue to wreck havoc on the Al-Zahra Association Quarter and its nearby districts in Aleppo city.
The goal of the Syrian Army’s offensive will be to not only clear Kafr Hamra, but also, the nearby districts of Al-Layramoun and Al-Zahraa.
