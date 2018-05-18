Armenian rescuers locate Germans who got lost in country’s south
May 18, 2018 - 12:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian rescuers have found the group of foreigners who got lost while traveling near the town of Meghri in the country’s southern province of Syunik.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about the tourists in the evening of Thursday, May 17 and found four citizens of Germany on a mountain near the village of Nor Arajadzor several hours later.
The four were in an SUV car that had stuck in mud.
The rescuers pulled the car out of mud and accompanied the Germans to Kapan, the regional capital of Syunik.
