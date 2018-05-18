Armenia values U.S. commitment to developing bilateral ties: PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia welcomes the United States’ commitment and readiness to give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with U.S. ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills on Friday, May 18.

“The Armenian government is interested in and attaches great importance to the partnership with the American side and a possible assistance in the advancement of democracy, fight against corruption, protection of human rights and other areas,” Pashinyan said.

“We are full of energy to reach our goals and concrete results, given the positive atmosphere in the country.”

Mills congratulated Pashinyan on his election as Armenia’s new PM, conveying the U.S. government’s readiness to assist Armenia in its bid to implement all the reforms.

“The United States Government is committed to promoting democracy, human rights, transparency, and accountability in the process of achieving these goals which will improve Armenia’s business environment and make the country more attractive for American investors,” the ambassador said.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his readiness to work with Armenia on a host of areas of mutual interest in a message he sent to newly-elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"I look forward to working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for our two countries, including strengthening trade ties, democratic institutions, and regional security," Trump said. "Progress on fighting corruption, bringing all political parties together, and peacefully solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will help these efforts and ensure Armenia’s bright future.”