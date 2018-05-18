Al-Qaeda commander says no merger with other groups in Syria
May 18, 2018 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Commander of an al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria denied reports about the group’s intention to dissolve and merge with other rebel factions in Syria’s north, Al-Masdar News reports.
In a speech delivered after Friday prayers, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani told a congregation that all reports about creating a merger with any other group – including Faylaq al-Sham – are farce and untrue.
“The organizational structure of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham is something not to be negotiated or bargained about outside the HTS circle of leadership”, he said.
Unconfirmed reports circulated recently stated that Turkey is seeking to create a new rebel alliance which includes all FSA-affiliated groups in northern Syria such as Free Idlib Army, Jaish al-Izza, Jaish al-Nasser, 1st Coastal Division, as well as Faylaq al-Sham which is expected to lead the alliance.
Yesterday, Turkey has set up the 12th and last observation post in the west countryside of Idlib province as per Astana peace talks.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Immigrant with Armenian background will compete for Miss USA title She’ll compete for the title of Miss USA and the chance to represent her adopted country in the Miss Universe pageant.
Ask Coca-Cola - interactive platform by Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia (video) "Our local and global websites provide comprehensive information on our activities in Armenia and worldwide," Christoph Speck said.
Armenian Defense, Foreign Ministers examine border with Azerbaijan "the ministers discussed military service on the border with the command staff of the military unit,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia values U.S. commitment to developing bilateral ties: PM “The Armenian government is interested in and attaches great importance to the partnership with the American side," Nikol Pashinyan said.