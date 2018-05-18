Al-Qaeda commander says no merger with other groups in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - Commander of an al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria denied reports about the group’s intention to dissolve and merge with other rebel factions in Syria’s north, Al-Masdar News reports.

In a speech delivered after Friday prayers, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani told a congregation that all reports about creating a merger with any other group – including Faylaq al-Sham – are farce and untrue.

“The organizational structure of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham is something not to be negotiated or bargained about outside the HTS circle of leadership”, he said.

Unconfirmed reports circulated recently stated that Turkey is seeking to create a new rebel alliance which includes all FSA-affiliated groups in northern Syria such as Free Idlib Army, Jaish al-Izza, Jaish al-Nasser, 1st Coastal Division, as well as Faylaq al-Sham which is expected to lead the alliance.

Yesterday, Turkey has set up the 12th and last observation post in the west countryside of Idlib province as per Astana peace talks.