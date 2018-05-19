Reports on death of Iranian advisers in Syria 'baseless'
May 19, 2018 - 10:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Iranian official early Saturday, May 19 denied reports of some Western-Arab media outlets over the death of several Iranian advisers in Hama airport in west-central Syria on Friday, IRNA reports.
The Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the reports as "lies and baseless".
The official said such reports are part of the "propaganda campaign" launched by certain Western-Arab media outlets aimed at "lifting the spirits of Zionists."
Sky News had reported that the Thursday attack at Hama military airport targeted the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) missile system, claiming that at least 57 IRGC members were killed in this attack.
