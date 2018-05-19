Leaked photo of Arsenal 2018/19 home kit features Henrikh Mkhitaryan
May 19, 2018 - 12:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is featured in a leaked photo modeling Arsenal’s home kit for the 2018/19 season.
With the season now over, fans of Premier League clubs can look towards the next campaign with new kits one of the first things to keep an eye out for.
Though some teams have already released their kits for the upcoming season, others like Arsenal are yet to reveal what they will be wearing, Squawka says.
However, as always, there have been images circulating of next season’s unconfirmed kits and the Gunners’ is the latest to be leaked with a promotional image of their star players.
Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also included in the leaked image, showing a two-toned red shirt with white sleeves and shoulders, and faint red stripes over the biceps.
As well as a new kit, Arsenal will be taking on next season with a new manager for the first time since 1996 following Arsene Wenger’s departure.
