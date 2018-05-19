Karabakh situation relatively calm in past week
May 19, 2018 - 14:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The relative calm on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan remained unchanged in the period between May 13-19.
Overall, some 250 ceasefire violations - more than 2000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered in the past week.
Besides the violations, the Azerbaijani army also used an automatic grenade launcher.
The Karabakh frontline units continue protecting their positions, retaliating only in the event of extreme necessity.
