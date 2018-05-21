Artsakh launches revival project in war-ravaged village

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan on Sunday, May 20 participated in the launch of the project Renaissance of Talish in the village of the same name.

Talish was badly injured during the Four-Day War in April 2016 when Azerbaijan launched a military offensive against Karabakh on April 2. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow. Hundreds were reported dead on both sides.

President Sahakyan stressed that the project would play a significant role in the restoration of Talish expressing gratitude to the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund and philanthropist Andranik Baghdasaryan for supporting the project.

Sahakyan highlighted the participation of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund in the development of Artsakh citing it as one of the effective components of cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, minister of state Arayik Haroutunyan, executive director of "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan, other officials, representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora took part in the event.