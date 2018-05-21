Armenian MP accuses Turkish judges of carrying out Erdogan’s order
May 21, 2018 - 16:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish lawmaker of Armenian origin from the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) Garo Paylan accused Turkish judges of carrying out the illegal orders of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, local media report.
In an interview on KRT TV, Paylan said the Turkish court must immediately release HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas, a political prisoner whom has nominated as a presidential candidate by his party.
According to the deputy, everything will change in Turkey soon, as Erdogan will leave. Afterwards, the deputy said, political prisoners, including Demirtas, will be released, and the judges who jeiled them will find themselves behind bars.
Paylan is currently under investigation for “insulting the Turkish President, the Turkish people or Turkishness.”
In the interview he gave on May 1, 2017, Paylan spoke about the Armenian Genocide, the murder of Turkish-Armenian editor Hrant Dink, the failed coup and the president Recep tayyip Erdogan’s policy.
Top stories
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. and Israel should recognize the Armenian Genocide: Bloomberg almost 30 countries have now officially classified the mass murder of Armenians as “Genocide.” Israel and the U.S. are not among them.
A lot of French-Armenians want to return to homeland: Ambassador Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said: “People are waiting for changes as a positive atmosphere is observed in the country."
Hitler reportedly did die in the Berlin bunker in 1945 A team of French pathologists were recently allowed to study a set of teeth kept in Moscow since the end of the war.
Best moments of Anthony Bourdain’s visit to Armenia: Eater Tony’s tour guide for much of this journey is Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American lead singer of the metal band System of a Down.