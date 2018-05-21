Armenian MP accuses Turkish judges of carrying out Erdogan’s order

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish lawmaker of Armenian origin from the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) Garo Paylan accused Turkish judges of carrying out the illegal orders of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, local media report.

In an interview on KRT TV, Paylan said the Turkish court must immediately release HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas, a political prisoner whom has nominated as a presidential candidate by his party.

According to the deputy, everything will change in Turkey soon, as Erdogan will leave. Afterwards, the deputy said, political prisoners, including Demirtas, will be released, and the judges who jeiled them will find themselves behind bars.

Paylan is currently under investigation for “insulting the Turkish President, the Turkish people or Turkishness.”

In the interview he gave on May 1, 2017, Paylan spoke about the Armenian Genocide, the murder of Turkish-Armenian editor Hrant Dink, the failed coup and the president Recep tayyip Erdogan’s policy.