// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian MP accuses Turkish judges of carrying out Erdogan’s order

Armenian MP accuses Turkish judges of carrying out Erdogan’s order
May 21, 2018 - 16:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish lawmaker of Armenian origin from the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) Garo Paylan accused Turkish judges of carrying out the illegal orders of the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, local media report.

In an interview on KRT TV, Paylan said the Turkish court must immediately release HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas, a political prisoner whom has nominated as a presidential candidate by his party.

According to the deputy, everything will change in Turkey soon, as Erdogan will leave. Afterwards, the deputy said, political prisoners, including Demirtas, will be released, and the judges who jeiled them will find themselves behind bars.

Paylan is currently under investigation for “insulting the Turkish President, the Turkish people or Turkishness.”

In the interview he gave on May 1, 2017, Paylan spoke about the Armenian Genocide, the murder of Turkish-Armenian editor Hrant Dink, the failed coup and the president Recep tayyip Erdogan’s policy.

Related links:
Demokrathaber.org. HDP’li Garo Paylan: ikinci tura ya Demirtaş kalacak ya da Muharrem İnce kalacak
 Top stories
Human rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media postsHuman rights activist with Armenian roots jailed over social media posts
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
British Tornado fighter jets ready for bombing raids on Syria's Homs
Home
All news
Overview: World
Archive for May 21, 2018
Other news in this section
 Latest news
U.S. and Israel should recognize the Armenian Genocide: Bloomberg almost 30 countries have now officially classified the mass murder of Armenians as “Genocide.” Israel and the U.S. are not among them.
A lot of French-Armenians want to return to homeland: Ambassador Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said: “People are waiting for changes as a positive atmosphere is observed in the country."
Hitler reportedly did die in the Berlin bunker in 1945 A team of French pathologists were recently allowed to study a set of teeth kept in Moscow since the end of the war.
Best moments of Anthony Bourdain’s visit to Armenia: Eater Tony’s tour guide for much of this journey is Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American lead singer of the metal band System of a Down.