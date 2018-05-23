Syrian army seizes massive weapons arsenal in northern Homs

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized a massive weapons arsenal that belonged to the rebel forces in the northern countryside of the Homs Governorate, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a military report, the Tiger Forces were handed these weapons by the departing rebel forces that were awaiting transportation to Idlib Governorate.

Among the weapons handed over to the Tiger Forces were the following: tanks, anti-aircraft missiles, ATGMs (including US-made missiles), mortar shells, rockets, IEDs, and ammo boxes.

Below is a video of the confiscated weapons arsenal: