Syrian army seizes massive weapons arsenal in northern Homs (video)
May 23, 2018 - 10:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized a massive weapons arsenal that belonged to the rebel forces in the northern countryside of the Homs Governorate, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a military report, the Tiger Forces were handed these weapons by the departing rebel forces that were awaiting transportation to Idlib Governorate.
Among the weapons handed over to the Tiger Forces were the following: tanks, anti-aircraft missiles, ATGMs (including US-made missiles), mortar shells, rockets, IEDs, and ammo boxes.
Below is a video of the confiscated weapons arsenal:
Top stories
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan impressing at the Emirates: Express Arsenal appear to have got the better deal their own after Sanchez switched teams with Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Express says.
PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Armenia for monitoring mission Discussions will mainly focus on recent political developments, the priorities for the new government and the state of reforms.
California Senate to consider three proposals to assist to Armenians Portantino has announced that the Senate Budget Committee adopted the Portantino proposals into the Senate Budget.
U.S. ready to consider new $140 mln STEAM grant for Armenia schools Pompeo - in a letter ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian - voiced "enthusiasm" for Armenia's peaceful, constitutional political transition.