Dozens of ancient tombs discovered in China
May 23, 2018 - 17:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A total of 86 ancient tombs have been unearthed in central China's Hunan Province recently, the provincial archaeological research institute said Wednesday, May 23, Xinhua reports.
The tombs were located in the city of Yiyang and the excavation started in December last year.
Among the discovered tombs, 82 were built in the late Warring States period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.), and four date back to the Six Dynasties (222-589) to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).
More than 400 items of pottery, bronze, iron, and jade ware, including swords, mirrors, and scales have also been discovered in the area.
"These items indicate that the owners of the tombs might be common people and aristocrats from middle and lower social classes," said Deng Jianqiang, from the city's cultural relics management bureau, adding that the tomb owners could be craftsmen and businessmen.
