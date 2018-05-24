Islamic Jihad threatens Israel if Gaza violence doesn’t stop: reports
May 24, 2018 - 10:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Islamic Jihad spokesperson Daoud Shihab said Wednesday, May 23 that the movement will conduct terror attacks in Tel Aviv if Israel continues its aggression towards people in the city of Gaza, PressTV reports, according to Sputnik.
“We have the ability to carry out such a thing. We have nothing to lose. No one will then have the right to hold us responsible for the escalation. At that time, Netanyahu will not be able to continue with his deception to justify his failures,” Shihab said, according to PressTV.
According to the website, Shihab said that Israel wants a military confrontation with Palestinians in order to get out of an “impasse” it found itself in after the Great March of Return protests that have been going on since March 30 near the Gaza-Israel border fence.
Shihab also said that recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza are a sign of the Tel Aviv regime’s “defeat, failure and helplessness in the face of the voice of truth.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli fighter jets destroyed a Palestinian ship in Gaza’s port that was supposed to welcome an international freedom flotilla seeking to break the decade-long Israeli blockade on the Gazan coast.
The United Nations has long called the blockade illegal. The four ships departed from Copenhagen on May 30 and their journey is expected to take more than two months.
Media also quoted local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, who said Israeli airstrikes also targeted a Hamas military facility in the north of Gaza. There were no reports of casualties in either attack.
