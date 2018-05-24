U.S. strikes on Syrian army posts in Deir ez-Zor reportedly kills 12 troops

PanARMENIAN.Net - The alleged U.S. airstrikes on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Deir ez-Zor countryside killed a dozen soldiers, the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed on Thursday, May 24 morning.

Al-Masdar News said it has reached out to the Syrian military to confirm the SOHR claims; however, no response has been given.

Shortly after the alleged airstrikes, the Syrian military stated there were no casualties, but this could have changed overnight.

Meanwhile, Russian military sources close to both Russia Today and RIA Novosti claimed that the U.S. did not launch any airstrikes over the Deir ez-Zor countryside last night.

More details from the Syrian military are expected to be released later this afternoon.