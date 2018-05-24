U.S. strikes on Syrian army posts in Deir ez-Zor reportedly kills 12 troops
May 24, 2018 - 13:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The alleged U.S. airstrikes on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Deir ez-Zor countryside killed a dozen soldiers, the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed on Thursday, May 24 morning.
Al-Masdar News said it has reached out to the Syrian military to confirm the SOHR claims; however, no response has been given.
Shortly after the alleged airstrikes, the Syrian military stated there were no casualties, but this could have changed overnight.
Meanwhile, Russian military sources close to both Russia Today and RIA Novosti claimed that the U.S. did not launch any airstrikes over the Deir ez-Zor countryside last night.
More details from the Syrian military are expected to be released later this afternoon.
Top stories
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
Latest news
Singapore is now home to Asia's first Armenian museum The Armenian community is opening a museum - the first in Asia - in Singapore to celebrate its presense in the southeastern Asian nation
Flags of Armenia and Yerevan sent to ISS for a space trip Grachya Pogosyan undertook the symbolic move of sending the flags of Armenia and Yerevan to a space trip.
Chief of Armenian army’s General Staff relieved of duties According to the PM, the decision was made by mutual agreement, while a new chief will be introduced to the Armed Forces on Friday.
Knesset approves motion on Armenian Genocide recognition vote Similar motions have been put to the vote in the past, but the government always asked the coalition to vote against them.