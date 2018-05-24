Lithuania Seimas ratifies ‘historic’ Armenia-EU deal: envoy
May 24, 2018 - 16:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Seimas of Lithuania has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in late 2017, Armenia’s ambassador to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a tweet.
The deal was ratified with 89 lawmakers voting in favor and one abstaining.
“Lithuania is the third EU member state after Estonia and Latvia to ratify the historic agreement,” Mkrtchyan said.
The negotiations on the new EU-Armenia partnership agreement were launched in 2015 and concluded in 2017. It was then signed by both sides in November 2017. The final agreement marks a deeper EU-Armenia political dialogue, broadens the scope of economic cooperation and provides new opportunities for closer ties on energy, transport, infrastructure, environment, trade, education and other sectors.
The European Parliament will have a final vote on the agreement in Strasbourg in July 2018.
