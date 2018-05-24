US-backed forces arrest 'dangerous' European Islamic State member
May 24, 2018 - 18:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Thursday, May 24 that their intelligence forces arrested one of the “most dangerous” European members of the Islamic State (IS) group, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a statement from the official SDF website, their intelligence units arrested the French terrorist Adrian Lionel Kayali (AKA “Abu Usama) on Sunday, May 19.
The SDF claimed Kayali was arrested along with his wife after their intelligence units conducted a special operation to capture him.
Kayali was reportedly trying to escape to Turkey before he was apprehended by the US-backed forces this past weekend.
The IS terrorist was wanted by the European authorities for his connection to the 2016 Nice terrorist attack in France.
Top stories
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian woman had to prove to U.S. government that she was alive Lucy Mirigian had to prove to the U.S. government that she was still alive after the government stopped sending her monthly pension.
Artsakh’s right to independence equal to that of Azerbaijan: Armenia MP Eduard Sharmazanov said both Turkey and Azerbaijan carry out anti-Armenian propaganda which is reprehensible.
Pranksters pretend to be Armenia PM 'in phone call with Boris Johnson' (video) The duo released audio of the call, which they claimed took place last week, in which one of them pretended to be Nikol Pashinyan.
Lithuania Seimas ratifies ‘historic’ Armenia-EU deal: envoy “Lithuania is the third EU member state after Estonia and Latvia to ratify the historic agreement,” Mkrtchyan said.