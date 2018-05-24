US-backed forces arrest 'dangerous' European Islamic State member

PanARMENIAN.Net - The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Thursday, May 24 that their intelligence forces arrested one of the “most dangerous” European members of the Islamic State (IS) group, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a statement from the official SDF website, their intelligence units arrested the French terrorist Adrian Lionel Kayali (AKA “Abu Usama) on Sunday, May 19.

The SDF claimed Kayali was arrested along with his wife after their intelligence units conducted a special operation to capture him.

Kayali was reportedly trying to escape to Turkey before he was apprehended by the US-backed forces this past weekend.

The IS terrorist was wanted by the European authorities for his connection to the 2016 Nice terrorist attack in France.