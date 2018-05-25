Militants suffer heavy losses after series of assassinations in Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - The militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have suffered heavy losses in their ranks recently, as mysterious assassinations continue to plague this large group in the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to reports from opposition activists in Idlib, at least three Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters were killed along the Idlib-Hafasraja Road on Thursday, May 24, when unknown assailants opened fire on their vehile.

Furthermore, a Shariah Law Chief was assassinated in Salqeen on Thursday when another group of unknown assailants fired on vehicle.

The Shariah Law Chief was considered one of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s highest ranking officials in the western countryside of Idlib.

These latest assassinations come just days after Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham executed four men for allegedly operating a Syrian intelligence sleeper cell in Idlib.