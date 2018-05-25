Gegard Mousasi hails Armenia's bloodless change of power

PanARMENIAN.Net - Gegard "Dreamcatcher" Mousasi, a mixed martial artist of Armenian origin, is proud of the peaceful and bloodless change of power in Armenia.

"I'm proud, because no one was killed. They did it. I do not know if something like that has ever happened somewhere else. But no one has died, and I'm happy about it," said Mousasi.

According to him, he is delighted and expects to see what the "velvet revolution" can give Armenia in the future.

The fighter noted that the Armenian government was corrupt, while the nation remained poor.

"I hope the country will change for the better under new leaders. All we can do is cross our fingers and follow the developments," he said.

Tens of thousands of Armenians took to the streets to protest against the ruling authorities in a civil disobedience campaign which lasted several weeks.

As a result, former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign while, with the parliament electing protest leader Nikol Pashinyan as the new PM.