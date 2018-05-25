Karabakh’s document on conflict circulating in UN

PanARMENIAN.Net - A memorandum detailing Artsakh’s stance on a wide array of issues concerning the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, prepared by the Artsakh Foreign Ministry, has been disseminated in the United Nations.

The document offers arguments which display the failure of both the historical and legal arguments of the Azerbaijani side which Baku uses to continue hindering the realization of a person’s individual and group rights.

The memorandum stresses that Azerbaijan, distorting the norms of international law, makes unsuccessful efforts to justify its destructive policy aimed at isolating Artsakh and hindering the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

“Undermining any initiative, aggressively imposing the logic of confrontation, attempting to unleash a new war, the Azerbaijani authorities are hoping to change the course of the conflict, where a growing tendency of the people of Artsakh playing a decisive role in determining their future is observed,” the paper says.

The document also says that the conflict which started with mass violations of the rights of the Armenian population of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, continues due to Baku’s inability to let go of its policy of violating the individual and group rights of the Artsakh citizens.