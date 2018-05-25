Islamic State attempts to break out of southwest Daraa
May 25, 2018 - 17:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State group (IS) launched a big attack against the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in southwestern Daraa on Friday, May 25, targeting the latter’s positions in the Yarmouk Basin region, Al-Masdar News reports.
IS reportedly began their assault by storming the Free Syrian Army’s defenses at the outskirts of Heit and Sheikh Sa’ad; this would result in a series of clashes that are still ongoing at the moment.
The group is allegedly attempting to breakout of southwest Daraa before the Syrian Army begins their long-awaited southern Syria offensive in the coming weeks.
At the same time, the Free Syrian Army’s Al-‘Umar Brigade reported that their forces had captured 22 Islamic State terrorists that were attempting to enter Daraa from the Al-Sweida Governorate.
Top stories
The Turkish government has investigated thousands of social media accounts and taken legal action against hundreds of them.
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh’s document on conflict circulating in UN A memorandum detailing Artsakh’s stance on a wide array of issues concerning the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, has been disseminated in the UN.
Former Armenian envoy charged in Rolls-Royce bribery case in U.S. The case focuses on efforts to secure a $145 million contract to power a gas pipeline from Kazakhstan to China.
UK probing Russian pranksters' phone call as Armenia PM In the 18-minute call, Johnson discussed relations with Russia, the Iran nuclear deal and the Syrian war, according to audio of the call.
London's Bonhams to action off Armenian artist's self-portrait Self-portrait with muse" by Edmond Zakaryan will be on display at London's Bonhams New Bond Street Galleries