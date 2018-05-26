Syrian army starts attack in northern Latakia after Turkish troops enter
May 26, 2018 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has begun attacking the northern countryside of the Latakia Governorate, following the entrance of the Turkish military into the Jabal Al-Akrad region, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to a military source in Latakia, the Syrian army fired several missiles towards the jihadist positions in Jabal Al-Tuffahiyah, scoring several direct hits in the process.
The move by the Syrian Army comes as a direct response to the Turkish military’s territorial violation that occurred earlier today.
The Turkish military is still in the Jabal Al-Akrad region, despite the Syrian army’s latest attack.
