Finland’s president invited to visit Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Armen Sarkissian has invited his Finish counterpart Sauli Niinistö to Yerevan.

At a meeting in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the two hailed the dynamically developing relations between Armenia and Finland, with Sarkissian stressing the necessity for continued dialogue.

According to the Armenian leader, the two countries have much in common which paves the way for expanding the framework of cooperation.

The Finish president said, in turn, that he was closely following the developments in Armenia and that he is happy for the civilized and peaceful settlement of the situation.

Also, the sides weighed in on issues concerning the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between the European Union and Armenia in November 2017, as well as regional and international challenges.

Sarkissian who is currently in Tbilisi on an official visit, held a private meeting with former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili. He also met his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Sarkissian is visiting the neighboring country to participate in events marking 100 years since the restoration of independence.