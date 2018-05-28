1918 was a basis for restoration of Armenian statehood: Artsakh leader
May 28, 2018 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The May victories of 1918 became a basis for the restoration of the Armenian statehood, Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan said on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the First Republic of Armenia.
"For centuries the Armenian people have been subjected to violence and massacres and have passed through numerous hardships being deprived of statehood, Sahakyan said in his address.
"Despite the fact that the First Armenian Republic existed a short period of time, its role in the life of our people is significant.
"The heroic deeds of the brave Armenians in Sardarapat, Bash Aparan and Karakilisa proved that Armenians can escape the massacre when they believe in their own strength, when they take up arms and defend their own land, when they are united and determined.
On May 28, Armenia is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the First Republic of Armenia, which played a decisive role in the further establishment of the country in the decades that followed.
"Mother Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, always keeping the spirit of the 1918 heroic battles, continue to defend and strengthen the two Armenian republics, develop the Armenian land and forge reliable and bright future of the Armenian people."
